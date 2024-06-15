UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

UP Fintech Trading Down 2.2 %

TIGR stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in UP Fintech by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

