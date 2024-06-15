Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TBNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

