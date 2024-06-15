TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 381,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $8.40 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.93.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

