Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $10.83 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 462,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 223,704 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 219,651 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 394,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,380 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 95.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 259,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

