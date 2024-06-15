Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talphera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Talphera in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Talphera
Talphera Trading Up 8.2 %
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Talphera will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Talphera Company Profile
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.