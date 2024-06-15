WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGM stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $94.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

