WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1,692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 252,079 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 161,127 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,026,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 79,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.27.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

