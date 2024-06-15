WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $453,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,607 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,015,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 430,546 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $244.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average of $195.01. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,803 shares of company stock valued at $86,110,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

