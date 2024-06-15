WNY Asset Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $139,078,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BND opened at $72.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.