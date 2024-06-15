Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NUE stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
