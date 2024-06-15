Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.