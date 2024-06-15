Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 1,000 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $16,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

