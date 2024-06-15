Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sandra Balic Sells 1,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$12,770.00.

Shares of CMG opened at C$12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.43. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

