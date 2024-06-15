Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Director Antoinette Renee Leatherberry Sells 2,890 Shares of Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antoinette Renee Leatherberry sold 2,890 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $14,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,162.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Direct Digital Trading Down 18.3 %
Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 7.77.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). Direct Digital had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $41.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRCT. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
