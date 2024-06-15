Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Director Antoinette Renee Leatherberry Sells 2,890 Shares of Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antoinette Renee Leatherberry sold 2,890 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $14,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,162.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Direct Digital Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 7.77.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). Direct Digital had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $41.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRCT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRCT. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Featured Stories

