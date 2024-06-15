Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Kevin A. Raketich Sells 1,000 Shares

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $21,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,988.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metallus Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTUS opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metallus Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

