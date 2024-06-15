Coveo Solutions Inc (TSE:CVO.TO) Senior Officer Patrick Martin Sells 1,531 Shares of Stock

Coveo Solutions Inc (TSE:CVO.TO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Martin sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$11,770.33.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.