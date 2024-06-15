Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Director Roger Hd Lacey Buys 12,250 Shares

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) Director Roger Hd Lacey acquired 12,250 shares of Pineapple Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $20,212.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Pineapple Energy Stock Performance
PEGY stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pineapple Energy
Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.
