Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $23,400.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Chess sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.31% and a negative net margin of 195.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

