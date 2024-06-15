5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand Buys 5,000 Shares

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00.

5N Plus Stock Performance

TSE:VNP opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.24.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

