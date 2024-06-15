FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $555.76 million, a PE ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 0.54.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FRP by 17,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

