FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FRP Price Performance
Shares of FRP stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $555.76 million, a PE ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 0.54.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
