Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Christina Keller Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $493.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBCP. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

