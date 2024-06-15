Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell Acquires 2,290 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 2,290 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MSBI opened at $21.47 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $461.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

