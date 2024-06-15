Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Michael D. Crowell Buys 1,000 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.15 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.61. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

