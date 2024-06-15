Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Institutional Venture Partners Sells 11,603 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 11,603 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $45,251.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 10th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,399 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $21,164.08.
  • On Friday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,603 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,403.76.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 7,473 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $29,892.00.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 724 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,896.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $16.12.
  • On Tuesday, April 23rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 2 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $8.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.
  • On Friday, April 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 188 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $755.76.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 117 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $468.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 200 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

Inspirato stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.08.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ISPO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

