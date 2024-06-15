Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Director Willy Kruh Sells 3,738 Shares of Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$37,155.72.

TSE WEED opened at C$9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$749.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

WEED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

