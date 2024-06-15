Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO J Michael Dodson Sells 4,947 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $10.92.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Immersion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 61,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Immersion by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
