Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Purchases $33,312.00 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,400 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $33,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,407,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,297,654.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,704 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $133,041.84.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,598 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $132,452.40.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,357 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $450,319.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $8,730.45.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,714 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $116,593.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $145,911.06.

HQL opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

