Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Mari Doerfler Sells 240 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Owens Corning Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of OC stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.20 and its 200 day moving average is $158.63.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
