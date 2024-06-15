Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Mari Doerfler Sells 240 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.20 and its 200 day moving average is $158.63.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 75.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 155.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

