Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Nancy E. Cooper Sells 394 Shares of Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aptiv Stock Down 5.7 %

APTV opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

