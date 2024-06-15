Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Roberto Marco Sella Acquires 7,698 Shares of Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,720.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,138,883 shares in the company, valued at $15,380,526.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,735 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $13,401.50.

On Monday, June 10th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 15,104 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,858.56.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,045 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,220.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella bought 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,174.31.

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Featured Articles

