NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 3,580 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total value of C$48,867.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$13.42 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.75.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
