Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.40.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.