Wanchain Price Reaches $0.22 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Wanchain has a market cap of $44.09 million and $2.26 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00045457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,064,839 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

