Napa Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 423,267 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,333,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,985,000.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

