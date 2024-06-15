CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.06 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $35.88 million and $2.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,294.84 or 1.00043969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012699 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00091974 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04336645 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,034,316.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.