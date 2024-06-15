Ergo Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $81.53 million and $575,150.83 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,265.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.00645446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00119082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00263404 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00075589 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,831,366 coins and its circulating supply is 75,831,096 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

