Concordium Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $30.33 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,207,880,410 coins and its circulating supply is 9,561,401,805 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

