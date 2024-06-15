Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $814.76

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $814.76 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

