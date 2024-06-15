Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,832,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Evergy by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

