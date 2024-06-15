Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76. 3,260,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 28,559,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

