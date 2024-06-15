Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

