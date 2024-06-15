Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $27.26 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

