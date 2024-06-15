Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

