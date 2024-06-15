Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $353,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 741.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $306.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.06.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

