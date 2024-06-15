Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 94,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

RFDI opened at $63.91 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

