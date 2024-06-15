Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Reduced by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after acquiring an additional 726,613 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,173,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,395,000 after purchasing an additional 170,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,407,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $212,750. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $72.64 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

