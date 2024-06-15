Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

