EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Down 11.9%

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) was down 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.86 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.03 ($0.17). Approximately 12,325,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 4,373,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.78 ($0.19).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded EnQuest to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EnQuest
EnQuest Trading Down 0.5 %
About EnQuest
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EnQuest
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.