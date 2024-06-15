EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Down 11.9%

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) was down 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.86 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.03 ($0.17). Approximately 12,325,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 4,373,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.78 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded EnQuest to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

