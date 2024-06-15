Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.63. 6,078,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 30,886,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,208,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,443 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,001,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 976,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

