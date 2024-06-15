AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 3.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.08. 3,812,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,143,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 110.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 240,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 126,102 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

