Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $150.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

